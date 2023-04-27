Brett Jason Broussard, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Lafayette, was named to the list of Best in State Wealth Advisers published by Forbes.
Broussard was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in working with clients.
He is part of Broussard, LeBlanc & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services. Broussard graduated from LSU with a degree in finance.
Faith Flugence joined the firm of Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann as an associate in its New Orleans office.
Flugence, a Lafayette native, joined the firm from Potter Anderson & Corroon, in Wilmington, Delaware, where she was an associate in the firm’s corporate litigation group and represented Fortune 500 companies in an array of lawsuits.
She earned a bachelor's in criminal justice, cum laude, from Dillard University and a law degree from Howard University School of Law. At Howard, Flugence was the co-captain of the Charles Hamilton Houston National Moot Court Team.
Don Zornman and Christopher LeBato were appointed to the board of directors for M C Bank & Trust Company and MC Bancshares.
Zornman was chairman of the New Orleans Advisory Board for M C Bank. He has over 40 years of experience in the financial industry, previously working at Hancock Whitney, IberiaBank and as an independent business consultant.
LeBato, M C Bank’s president and CEO, has been CEO since summer 2021.
Rob Burnell has been named as its senior director of business development for Acadian Companies.
Burnell will lead the company’s business development efforts in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Burnell has 25 years of experience in the health care industry. He was most recently with Stryker Medical Corporation as an executive sales manager in various sales, marketing and management roles. He has also worked for Boston Scientific and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
He earned a bachelor's in microbiology from LSU.
Jason Marshall has joined Metal Shark as executive vice president — programs.
Marshall will be responsible for program management efforts in support of new builds across Metal Shark's three Gulf Coast shipyards. He joined the company after a 30 year career with the Navy and the Department of Defense Naval Surface Warfare Center's Combatant Craft Division.
He earned a bachelor's in ocean engineering from Virginia Tech.