The number of newly listed homes for sale in Lafayette Parish so far this year is the lowest in years while those outside the parish were up.
Less than 400 homes in the parish were listed for sale in May for the fifth straight month, putting the total for the year at 1,449, or 31.5% behind last year’s pace, according to monthly data from market analyst Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting. It could be on a pace to for the lowest amount of homes to be listed since 2011 when only 3,338 new listings were reported.
The activity, however, is outside the parish. New listings were up nearly 10% in May compared to a year ago and are down only 1.5% year-over-year.
Sales figures from last month show how the market outside the parish continues to strengthen. While total sales in Lafayette Parish were down over 25% from a year ago, but sales outside the parish actually rose 7.7% from last May.
The 209 homes sold outside the parish made up 39.2% of all homes sold in Acadiana. That figure was down from the 43.6% last month but still up from the 30.8% from one year ago.
“Rising prices and interest rates coupled with shrinking inventory available in Lafayette Parish appears to be influencing buyers to look outside of the parish,” Bacque wrote.