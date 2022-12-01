A popular New Orleans-based beer garden is interested in opening a Lafayette location along Johnston Street.
The owners behind Wrong Iron on the Greenway have been granted a building permit for the area at 116 Bertrand Drive for what will be called The Yard Goat, owners Herb Dyer and Rusty White said.
The design will be similiari to the New Orleans location, located at 3532 Toulouse St., with a spacious outdoor patio with TVs, fire pits and lots of seating.
Wrong Iron is a joint venture involving New Orleans business owner and developer Sidney Torres IV and owners of the Velvet Cactus restaurants and one of the owners of The Bulldog bars.
The group, 116 Bertrand LLC, bought the property along with the lots at 107 and 109 Meaux Blvd. for an undisclosed price in 2019, records show. Torres is no longer associated with the Lafayette project, White said.
This story will be updated.