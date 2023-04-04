The former GL’s Mongolian space near the Acadiana Mall has found a new tenant.
According to social media posts, Mr. C’s Landing will open at 5741 Johnston St. after its predecessor closed last year after opening in late 2019.
It’s not known if the restaurant is connected to the former Mr. C’s Landing that was open in Crowley. That restaurant was operated by the owners of the Tokyo Japan steakhouse restaurants, which has locations in Lafayette, Carencro, Abbeville, Eunice and Jennings.
Mr. C’s Landing will be a “high volume, upscale restaurant” with “around the globe” taste, according to Facebook posts. It is also seeking workers but does not indicate an open date.
The property remains owned by owners of the previous restaurant after buying it in June 2019.