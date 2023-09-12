The number of newly built homes sold outside Lafayette Parish is up 41% compared to a year ago as rising prices for real estate is likely driving buyers outside the parish.
New construction outside of Lafayette Parish, which often was minimal, is outpacing activity inside the parish while the total number of homes sold outside the parish continues to hover just below half, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
Activity in each of the neighboring parishes — Vermilion, Acadia, St. Martin, Iberia and St. Landry — are ahead of last year’s pace. New construction sales in Lafayette Parish, meanwhile is down 20% from a year ago and will likely have the slowest year in home construction since 2019.
“The continuing upward drift of interest rates and its impact on affordability has continued to put downward pressure on housing Acadiana housing sales and where they are occurring,” Bacque wrote. “One major factor is the increasing new construction sales that are occurring outside Lafayette Parish.”
The percentage of total homes sold outside Lafayette Parish last month was 42.8%, the second-highest mark in over a year. The average sale price of a home outside the parish last month was $195,237, well below the $270,803 average inside Lafayette Parish.