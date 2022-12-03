A Jersey Mike’s Subs is the latest business that will open into the soon-to-be developed area next to Costco in south Lafayette.
The popular franchised restaurant will occupy a slot in the 18,000-square-foot development at the corner of Creek Farm Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway owned by local developer Phil Devey in what is the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center shopping center.
It will be adjacent to Jet Coffee, which announced its plans in October.
Ranked No. 4 among franchises in the U.S. by Entrepreneur magazine, Jersey Mike’s Subs has more than doubled its number of locations since 2015, now with over 2,200. The brand is also known for its contributions to local charities.
Another restaurant is interested in the remaining space in two buildings in the development and could reach an agreement soon, Devey said. Remaining space will likely be leased out to either a retail or office tenant, he said.