Trendy Spaces, a co-working and conference room space in north Lafayette, will host Wealth Expo 2023 that will start later this month.
The event, which will include six sessions that begin Aug. 21, is billed as an opportunity for professionals to be coached by successful keynote speakers in their respected industries. The sessions will include topics critical to economic development initiatives in the region.
Topics include entrepreneurship, financial literacy, digital currency, asset protection, and marketing and branding.
Trendy Spaces, 102 Carmel Drive, opened last year. It is owned by Tabitha Bellard and Larry Phillips.
