A north Lafayette shopping center that went into foreclosure has been sold to a local owners for $2.1 million.
OSH Investments LLC, which is registered to local developer Rodney Savoy, bought the 30,000-square-foot Pelican Pointe Shopping Center at 2001 Moss St., land records show. The seller was an investment firm based in Miami.
It went into foreclosure under its previous owner, Kimble Development of Baton Rouge, and was seized last spring.
Located near the corner of Moss and Lucy streets, the center is home to independent retailers. It was built in 2010 after Kimble Development bought the property.