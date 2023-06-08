If land records tell us anything, the founders behind the Northgate Mall were at least super ambitious.
It was 1963 when the three original investors behind the project — Ison Fontenot, Dr. Daniel Voorheis and Joseph Angelle — first filed documents to form what was legally known as Northgate Shopping City, court records show.
It was then that the first indoor shopping center in Lafayette was conceived.
They bought five acres later that year from Billeaud Development along what was referred to as the Lafayette-Carencro Highway for $30,000, which would be nearly $300,000 in today’s dollars. They put down $4,000 at the time and paid the rest in annual installments plus interest.
Yet by then the group already had its first tenant signed. National retailer Montgomery Ward had signed a 25-year lease just before the land purchase to open a store on the property, records show. Others followed in the years after.
A grocery store, FoodTown, followed, along with a bank, JC Penney, Edison stores (parent company to a host of clothing brands), women’s clothing retailer Lerner’s Shops, TG&Y and men’s clothing company Schwob Manufacturing.
Those deals were all made before the mall officially opened in August 1969, reports indicate.
One report indicated it was the first enclosed regional shopping center between Houston and New Orleans, but that may have overlooked the Bon Marche Mall in Baton Rouge, which reports indicate opened in 1960.
A rendering filed in 1966 shows the upside down, backward L-shaped mall that stood for so many years until part of the southern leg was torn down to make way for Home Depot.
JC Penney occupied the large space that was later the Albertsons supermarket but is now Willow Charter School, and the JC Penney Auto was where the Circle K convenience store/gas station is today. The Montgomery Ward store took up most of what was demolished.
TG&Y was near the east end in what is likely the empty space today that most recently housed the Stage store. An A&G Cafeteria was in the space last used by Transcomm in the mall's southwest corner.
The mall flourished, even when the Acadiana Mall opened across Lafayette, but the demise began likely in the 1990s once people and the shopping patterns shifted away from north Lafayette. By 1997, a Boston-based lender took possession of the property after it fell into foreclosure, and even then reported indicated it was 80% occupied with about 50 stores.
Demolition began in 2002 for Home Depot, and the major retailers peeled away over time. Today the mall is home to several independent startups led mostly by minority entrepreneurs. It’s owned by an company registered to Imad "Eddie" Hamdan and his brother-in law, Ziad "Z" Mousa, both of whom were longtime owners of the Brothers Food Mart convenience store chain in the New Orleans area.