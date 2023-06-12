At 87 years old, Red Lerille has zero plans to retire. Or give up his 1 a.m. workout session — 2 a.m., if it’s the weekend.
“I work every body part four days a week,” he said. “I used to ride a bike on the street, but I don’t anymore. I used to fly airplanes. Now I try to be sensible. You do get old, thank goodness.”
Red Lerille’s Health and Racquet Club turned 60 this year, and Lerille — who celebrated a birthday Friday — can often be found at the front desk, greeting people and signing up new members.
“My dad is still here 8-12 hours a day,” said Mark Lerille, fitness manager and longtime Red’s employee who began vacuuming the weight room for his dad in the fifth grade. “My mom has the same drive. That’s how we grew up. We go to work.”
Lerille’s work built Lafayette’s largest fitness center, now occupying almost 20 acres of land on Doucet Road. The first floor walkway features a pictorial timeline of Red’s history — from Lerille’s Mr. America and Mr. Universe competition days to the 1963 opening of his first location on Johnston Street and the many iterations of the club through the intervening decades.
The display highlights the center’s improvements and additions over the years, such as multiple pools, racquet courts, a cafe, a nursery and the indoor and outdoor tracks. It’s rare to see this many amenities attached to one health club — most gym facilities choose to streamline operations by only specializing in the basics, Lerille said.
The majority of the gym’s resources are well-used by thousands of daily visitors, but not every idea has been a winner. “The kids’ homework room has never been used one time,” said Buddy LeBas, Red’s fitness director who has worked there for more than 50 years.
Lerille admitted there’s never been anything else he wanted to do with his life. He is still pursuing the plan that he set in motion when he was 7 — win the Mr. America bodybuilding competition and then open up a gym.
“I put a picture of Mr. America on my wall because I wanted to win,” he said. “Everybody who won Mr. America opened up a gym. It was just the way it was.”
He won the Mr. America title in 1960 and opened his gym three years later. But the gym concept hasn’t been one of constant growth. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed new construction for a time, and Lerille remembers that time as the first occasion that his long-standing motivational tactic of mounting pictures on the wall failed.
“I was very successful putting pictures on the wall up until COVID hit when we were building a big indoor workout area,” he said. “When everything died down and we couldn’t do it, that was the first time my picture on the wall failed.”
But the pandemic did not slow progress for long. A new women’s gym and locker room is currently being built at the former site of a Shop Rite convenience store that abuts the club.
Change is baked into the organizational culture, said Carla Andrus, the front desk and pro shop manager. One of Lerille’s ironclad rules for employees is to make a change every month, “whether it’s building a whole new facility or painting a bench,” she said.
Another rule is to strive to tell every member “hello” and “goodbye” as they pass the front desk. Despite the facility’s size, there’s a concerted effort to provide a personal touch, even with the high volume of people passing through the doors each day.
“I leave here sometimes in the afternoon and look at the parking lot with 700 spots, and it’s full,” she saids. “It’s incredible. It’s like, what would Lafayette do without this place?”
Said LeBas: “People make friends here, they find work here, they have relationships that can be shared in an environment that’s healthy and hopefully provides some benefits for them.”
That welcoming environment extends to children — although employees acknowledge that sometimes conflicts arise when school is out for the summer and teenagers and kids begin arriving in numbers.
“We have fought tooth and nail not to have video games here,” LeBas said. “We want them to come exercise and have fun and enjoy that opportunity to be with their friends and enjoy health and wellness with us.”
Operating and maintaining a facility of this size is a monumental task, especially the pools. Lerille remembers the club’s pre-pool maintenance period as the “good old days.” However, Red’s commitment to change and growth has likely helped build a Lafayette institution. Lerille noted that members have been exercising with him since he first moved to Lafayette and began working at Mike’s Gym on Jefferson Street in the 1950s.
“I just love my gym,” he said. “I like being here. I feel like if you own a business, you gotta work in it. That’s why I’ll never retire.”