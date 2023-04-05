The Oil Center building that recently housed the law office of Liskow & Lewis has been sold for $2.675 million, land records show.
Harding Partners LLC, registered to the John Hundley with Hunco Real Estate, bought the 26,000-square-foot building last week. The seller was ABDEPO LLC, which is registered to the Abdalla family.
Lisko & Lewis, whose name was on the side of the building on the first floor, moved to a space in River Ranch 1200 Camellia Blvd. It has been at its previous location since at least 1995.