The former Capital One branch office in north Lafayette has been sold and will be converted into an urgent care clinic and doctors office.
Baton Rouge-based 4 Gals LLC, represented by investor Michael DiVicenti Jr., bought the building at 3105 Louisiana Ave. for $1.45 million from Capital One National Association, land records show.
His group will lease it to Premier Health and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, which will use the main building for the office, DiVincenti said. A smaller building on the lot will be built for the urgent care clinic.
The urgent care clinic would be the first one of its kind in north Lafayette and east of the Evangeline Thruway.
It’s the second former Capital One location to be sold in recent weeks after the south Lafayette location at 3527 W. Pinhook Road was bought by Houma-based South Louisiana Bank.
Capital One closed that office years ago as part of a move to reduce its footprint across the country. It closed Louisiana Avenue office in May and other locations in the Lafayette market, land records show.
It also closed 13 locations in Louisiana last year, including several in the Baton Rouge area.