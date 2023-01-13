The former Dat Dog building has been leased to a business group that could start construction on the building next week.
Jim Keaty, owner of Keaty Real Estate, said the group will begin on significant construction on the building — “It’s going to be a facelift,” he said — with a goal of opening by the start of Festival International in late April.
The tenants are expected to announce their plans in the coming weeks.
“I’m very excited for downtown and I think it’s going to activate that corner,” Keaty said. “It’s going to be super cool.”
Construction will be on the bottom floor in the restaurant space with work on the top floor to follow, he said. Whether or not the businesses utilizes the second floor is to be determined.
Ravi Daggula, part of the Greenbriar Investments group that bought the building one year ago for $1.645 million, announced the deal on Facebook but only revealed that the owners of the business are based in Louisiana.
“As promised, we were able to find a perfect tenant that want to bring a great concept to downtown Lafayette,” he wrote. “These people are from our state and believe in downtown and want to elevate the overall experience in downtown Lafayette.”
The 12,000-square-foot building, which sat empty since Dat Dog closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, still houses Bliss Cocktail Lounge in the rear space on the bottom floor after owner LuLu Carter opened it last year.
Daggula’s group, which has bought several properties in the last 18 months, is expected to close on a deal purchase the 16,000-square-foot empty building at 1001 Jefferson St. within the next four weeks. The group is also in negotiations to purchase a large building in the center of Lafayette later this year, a source said.
The group last month finalized the purchase of the Feed N Seed Lafayette, 106 N. Grant St.