The historic building in downtown Lafayette that houses the former Jefferson Street Pub has been sold for $2.5 million.
Seven Oaks Grand Coteau LLC, which is registered to Chris Granger with Maison Title, bought the two-story, 15,000-square-foot building from McCoy Jefferson Street Properties, which is registered to JSP owner Tim McCoy, in a deal that closed Friday.
The deal includes the two parking lots, one of which is accessible from Jefferson Street, the two bar areas that were part of the Jefferson Street Pub and five upstairs apartments.
Granger, whose company owns over 300 rental properties across Acadiana, will use the main downstairs space that will be called The Jefferson, which will be an event space to hold receptions and luncheons, he said.
The side bar will be leased to a “long-standing, very well-known” Acadiana restaurant that will be expanding into downtown, Granger said. Details will be announced later.
“I kind of started investing in real estate when I was in law school,” said Granger, who along with his wife recently bought Abacus venue in Lafayette. “In the past couple of years I wanted to move into more of a commercial space. This building, this is the icon of downtown, in my opinion. This is (among) the top three prettiest buildings in downtown. When the opportunity to buy it popped up, it made sense, and I wanted to be the one to bring something cool to downtown.”
The building, which dates back to 1905 when it first opened to house the original Bank of Lafayette, will undergo minor renovations in the coming weeks before it reopens to the public, he said.
The apartments, which include four one-bedroom, 1 ½-bathroom units and one two-bed, two-bath unit, will remain. The parking lot will be cleaned up, he said, and the façade over the entrance to the lot will also be repaired.
The building is the only one along Jefferson Street with Classical Revival elements and the only commercial building in Lafayette Parish that features a classically designed domed pavilion entrance, historic documents show. Its longest use was for Guaranty Bank’s downtown branch.
“It’s in really good shape structurally,” Granger said. “There’s a small roof leak we’ve got to deal with, but Tim did a good job of keeping the bones of it solid. It’s just been a college bar for a long time, and you’ve kind of got to clean that off.”
Rex Moroux and Jeff Landry with Scout Real Estate represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction.