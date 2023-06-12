The building that housed for Royal Panda in front of the Walmart Supercenter on Pinhook Road has been sold.
Double Lin Realty LLC of Breaux Bridge, which is registered to Xiu Lin Weng, bought the 6,740-square-foot building at 2418 W. Pinhook Road for $1.2 million, land records show. Royal Panda LLC, which is registered to Hung T. Lu, was the seller.
The owners, who have operated City Buffet at 1880 Rees St., Suite 105-A, in Breaux Bridge for about 13 years, plan to reopen the building later this year following four or five months of renovation, Weng said. The restaurant will likely be named The Golden Buffet.
Royal Panda closed about three years ago, and eports at the time indicated the owner closed it to retire. It's unknown when it first opened, but land records show the owners bought the property in 2003.