The Downtown Development District in Opelousas has secured a bond to help pay for renovations to Donald Gardner Stadium at South City Park.
The funding will cover about 70% of the total cost of $6.7 million first phase, which will include renovating the existing stadium space, replacing the visiting restroom and concession facilities and adding a running track around the field. Other sources of funding will be the state of Louisiana, St. Landry Parish government and the city of Opelousas, ODDD officials announced.
Construction is set to begin after the 2023 football season.
“These stadium improvements will make it more attractive to more teams, more tournaments, and the new track around the field will help us bring bigger regional competitions to downtown,” ODDD chair Lena Charles said.
The improvements come after stakeholders, community members and a steering committee have spent the last 18 months working with a design team on a master plan for South City Park. Other amenities in the plan include walking trails and event spaces.
“South City Park has been a hub of community gatherings for generations, and it has the potential to bring so much more activity into the heart of Opelousas and St. Landry Parish,” said Bill Rodier, CEO of St. Landry Economic Development. “Parks can have huge impacts on quality of life and economic development, and this is our opportunity to make that happen here.”