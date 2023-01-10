Opelousas General Hospital System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced a partnership Monday that officials say will address the high mortality rate in the Opelousas area.
The partnership, announced Monday after nearly a year of planning, will enhance cancer care resources for residents who will have what was listed as the largest team of cancer care specialists through Baton Rouge-based Mary Bird Perkins. Services will be provided at the hospital, 3983 Interstate 49 South Service Road in Opelousas.
St. Landry Parish residents have the highest cancer rates in the Acadiana region and the third-highest for all cancers in the state behind East Carroll and Iberville parishes, according to the Louisiana Tumor Registry. The five-year survival rates for cancer in the parish was 59%, lower than the statewide rate of 63%.
“St. Landry Parish is one of highest in the state when it comes to mortality rates for cancer,” MBP CEO Jonas Fontenot said. “We have a number of programs that will improve outcomes for patients in the area.”
OGHS has provided cancer care since 1988, said CEO Ken Cochran, and the partnership will allow the hospital to focus on the general health care of patients while MBP dedicates its focus to cancer patients. The partnership will focus on prevention, early detection, community outreach and expert treatment.
MBP has worked with cancer patients for more than 50 years in Louisiana and southwest Mississippi and is the only health care organization in the state solely focused on oncology.
“This partnership is centered around one thing — our patients,” Cochran said. “Mary Bird, all they do is focus on cancer care. They do all the basic stuff as well but they go above and beyond. This allows us to expand on what we do here locally so patients don’t have to drive so far away.”
Current OHGS staff members, including nurses, with an average of 15 years of oncology experience will continue to work at the cancer center, which is accredited by the Commission on Cancer. To be accredited, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years and maintain levels of excellence in patient-centered care.
The organization currently operates cancer centers in Baton Rouge, Covington, Gonzales, Hammond, Houma, Slidell and Natchez, Mississippi.
MBP would be able to bring access to patients far beyond what the hospital can currently provide, including extensive outpatient care, public education and mobile health units that can set up shop in the most rural areas of Acadiana to provide screenings.
The organization also provides a navigator to help patients find the care they need.
“They might not have transportation to get to the hospital, but they can get to the grocery store,” MBP spokesman Scott Miller said. “If we detect an abnormality, we have a navigator that will make sure that patients get to see a doctor and get treatment.”
Now, MBP is unsure how much staff they will need to hire. They currently plan on shipping in doctors from their Baton Rouge hospital to staff the facility. They plan to have a local doctor by the end of the year, Miller said.
Physicians Bryan Bienvenu and David Hanson, both board certified oncologists with Mary Bird Perkins, are now accepting patients at the OGHS campus. OGHS's current oncology staff, with an average of 15 years of experience, will work alongside MBP staff.
“As we build out additional programming services we envision additional staff,” Fontenot said, “the plan is to work with our partners at Opelousas General and take advantage of the facility that they have already built around cancer care and bring our unique expertise we’ve developed over the years.”