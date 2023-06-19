Chrisy Doiron and her husband, Troy, have owned the Pizza Artista in Broussard for five years, but the family’s connection to pizzas goes back much further.
Troy spent 22 years with Domino’s Pizza. Pizza is their careers and much of their lives.
So when an opportunity to buy a restaurant in Greenville, South Carolina, came up, they made the move last year to acquire it. Back then, most employers — especially those in the restaurant industry — were struggling to find workers, but the Doirons gave it as shot and hoped for the best.
It lasted four months.
“We could not find anyone,” she said. “It was so bad. My husband and I were working 12 hours a day. Sometimes with three of us working. So when I came back home, I said, ‘Oh, it’s not so bad here.’”
A year later, some employers and officials say the labor market in Lafayette area and across the United States is not so bad. More accurately, it's improving. More workers are re-entering the workforce after the partcipation rate dropped significantly at the start the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate of workforce participation for ages 16 and up reached highs in April both in the Lafayette area (58.2%) and across the state (59.5%), data shows.
Nationally the participation rate for people ages 25-54 last month returned to pre-pandemic level at 83.4%, the highest mark since 2007, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The rate for women in that same age group was 77.6%, just above what it was in February 2020.
It’s led to historically low unemployment rates. In Lafayette Parish, the unemployment rate for May was 2.8%. The last time it was lower was April 2008.
“We’re starting to see people come back into the workforce, but we’re still hearing from employers,” said Mandi Mitchell, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “LEDA makes the round with major employers, and almost everyone’s top of mind is creative ways to attract more talent. When will we turn the corner and people will return to the workforce? That part needs a little more time.”
Doiron, who attended a job fair for the first time last month in Broussard, noted her business has been fortunate in finding workers. Still other businesses are struggling.
Pizza Artista and 38 other employers participated in the job fair, put on by the Broussard Chamber of Commerce and other agencies. It attracted 150 job-seekers, 28 of which were offered a job that day. Another 154 interviews were scheduled, chamber director Stacy Romero said.
“It’s not really so bad for us,” she said. “We have a lot of good applicants that come through. We have a lot to offer. If they come in with a positive work ethic and a positive attitude, they can succeed. We have management positions open, and you can go all the way up to upper management.”
More on the data
The challenge of finding workers in Louisiana, according to economist Gary Wagner with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, is getting squeezed from three sides.
- Older workers, who remained in jobs at the start of the pandemic, are starting to retire at rates pre-pandemic. Those workers are often the most experienced.
- The number of men ages 25-35 who left the workforce and are not looking for work has increased 25% since the pandemic began.
- The state had more people move out than move in from 2017 to 2021, the worst run of out-migration in almost 20 years. In particular, those with a college degree in 2020 and 2021 reached minus-42,000 net migration numbers.
“As the population ages, the workforce is going to shrink, and that's happening,” Wagner said. “But then you've got these two pieces that a lot of other states aren't experiencing. One for us that I think is not getting enough attention is just out-migration. That's larger than the people dropping out of the labor force. Post-COVID, we are seeing even more college-educated people leave the state.”
Across the country there are about 10 million job openings but only about 5.8 million unemployed people, Mitchell noted. In Lafayette, that gap is much smaller with about 6,400 job openings and about the same number of unemployed people actively seeking work.
Often there’s a skills gap, and the LEDA has teamed with SLCC and Acadiana Workforce Solutions to find creative ways to find talent. LEDA has also hosted several job fairs to match employers with workers.
“We’ll hold a job fair, and we’re getting record levels of participation from employers,” she said. “Not just our single-largest job fair event of the year but also some of the specialty job fairs. We're seeing greater interest from employers just casting that net far and wide trying to find talent and people wherever they can find them.”
What some are saying
At the Cypress Bayou Casino in St. Mary Parish, one of the restaurants, the Café Bayou, remains closed. It has not brought back bingo, and transportation is not open.
Now at 397 employees, the casino could use another 70 workers, said spokesperson Xavier Lewis said.
But there’s momentum. At a job fair in Patterson, she had 12 people apply and nine were hired. Manning a booth at the job fair in Broussard, Lewis said numbers are improving.
“It is getting better — much, much better,” she said. “They’re even coming into the office and filling out applications. We’re getting there. They’re stumbling in — I’m going to say that.”
Stuller, Inc., the biggest private, non-medical employer in Lafayette Parish, could use another 30-35 people, according to talent manager Jena Thompson. The jewelry manufacturer, which now employs 1,600 in Lafayette, has had its own job fairs in recent months to lure workers.
The company’s labor challenges, she said, are also lessening.
“I feel like it’s getting better in most of our entry-level positions,” Thompson said. “It’s kind of smoothing out. We have a pretty steady flow of applicants, and we take our time just being diligent and make sure we make the right hire.”
At SafeSource Direct, officials there have put an emphasis on retention as the company has qiuckly grown. It currently employs over 800 at its two locations in Broussard and plans to eventually employ 2,000, but the turnover rate at its SMS plant off St. Nazaire Road is at zero while turnover rate at the nitrile glove plant off Lake Talon Road is at 3%, company vice president Daniel Pepper said.
Retention has also been a challenge for many employers since the pandemic, but the company that is only U.S. provider-owned PPE manufacturer with U.S. provider-owned quality control has largely avoided the issue.
“To me, the key is engaging the employees,” he said. “With all the pride we have in what we're doing and what we're building, if you don't drive that down and engage the employee, you're losing a primary tool for that retention. I want everybody to feel like they're building something bigger than themselves. I think that's something that's lost in America — that sense of loyalty and pride — but generating that I think is the key.”