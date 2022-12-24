The Acadiana Advocate will host its 2022 Economic Outlook Summit in an in-person event at 9 a.m. Jan. 10 with a panel of state and local business leaders.
Managing editor Kristin Askelson and business editor Adam Daigle will host the event, which will be held at Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St.
Continental breakfast will be available at 8 a.m. with the discussion to follow. Tickets are $20 are available at theadvocate.com/eo. Seating is limited.
The event will also be livestreamed on theacadianaadvocate.com, Facebook and YouTube.
“There’s a lot of economic uncertainty these days,” Askelson said. “We’re proud to bring together Acadiana business leaders once again to help folks understand what might be in store for 2023. The community has come to rely on these expert panels to help them understand economic headwinds and better prepare for what’s coming. And we’re so excited to be back to an in-person gathering after several years of pandemic-induced virtual summits.”
The event is sponsored by Acadian Ambulance and Entergy.
Panel members include:
Ben Berthelot: He is president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, oversees tourism promotion and marketing for all of Lafayette Parish. A graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he has worked in private enterprise and for the Lafayette Parish government. He is vice chair of the Louisiana Travel Association Board of Directors.
Gary Wagner: He is a professor of economics at UL Lafayette and holds an endowed chair in economics. His role at the BI Moody III College of Business Administration includes providing research, forecasting and outlook reporting on the regional economy. A native of northeastern Ohio, he has worked for the Federal Reserve and served on faculties at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Duquesne and University of North Carolina. Wagner earned his undergraduate degree at Youngstown State University and master’s and doctorate from the University of West Virginia.
Troy Wayman: Wayman has been president and CEO of the 800-member One Acadiana since 2018, when he was hired to replace Jason El Koubi. Wayman is the former vice president of economic development for the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, a 2,000-member organization, where he served for nine years. He earned his undergraduate degree at Faulkner University and was credentialed as a certified economic developer by the American Economic Development Council.
Setareh Mirian-Delcambre: A real estate agent with NAI/Latter & Blum, she has brokered property deals in downtown Lafayette, including the historic properties at 1011 Lee Ave. She and her husband, Mike, also own properties downtown and own and operate Sunday’s Soda Fountain, which opened last fall. She is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Mandi Mitchell: A former assistant secretary with the Louisiana Economic Development office, Mitchell was named president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority in 2021. Mandi leads the organization's efforts to attract and retain jobs in Lafayette Parish and to foster a business climate that is conducive to private investment and development and entrepreneurship. She is a graduate of the University of New Orleans and the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute.
Tina Shelvin Bingham: She is the community development director of the Lafayette Habitat for Humanity and executive director of the McComb-Veazey Neighborhood Coterie. She was among the 2022 winners of United Way’s Women Who Mean Business awards and is a leading voice for north Lafayette. She is a graduate of Southern University and Ashford University.
Steven Mathews: He is vice president and economic and workforce development at South Louisiana Community College. He has 20 years in in career and technical education, including leading divisions for curriculum programs and workforce development, including customized training and continuing education. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern New Mexico University.