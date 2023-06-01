The Broussard Community Job Fair will be 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Broussard Middle School, 1325 S. Morgan Ave.
The event is being put on by the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, the Broussard Economic Development Corporation and the city of Broussard. Job-seekers will be able to meet with over 40 local businesses who are seeking full- and part-time workers for sales, food service, manufacturing, hospitality, health care and other industries, said Broussard chamber director Stacy Romero.
A list of participating employers are listed at developbroussard.com/jobfair.