Despite some challenges, a panel of local experts Tuesday suggested a promising outlook for jobs and the economy in Acadiana.
Presenters at The Acadiana Economic Outlook Summit 2023, presented by the Acadiana Advocate and sponsored by Entergy and Acadian Companies, saw strength in a newly emerging regional economy that is diverse, increasingly attractive to young and talented people and, bolstered by higher education, more agile than in many communities.
Panel members included Ben Berthelot of Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission; Setareh Mirian-Delcambre, a downtown Lafayette property owner and realtor; Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana; Tina Shelvin-Bingham, executive vice president of McComb-Veazey Coterie; Mandi Mitchell, president and CEO, Lafayette Economic Development Authority; Steven Mathews, vice president, South Louisiana Community College.
Gary Wagner, Acadiana Business Economist and holder of the BORSF endowed chair in economics at the University of Louisiana, set the stage for discussion by saying he is “cautiously optimistic” about the year ahead in Acadiana despite looming chances of a national recession. He said the regional economy is strong, and though it might not grow as briskly as last year, it should grow nonetheless.
“Inflation data show signs of slowing,” he said. The United States may see one or two inflation interest rate hikes in 2023, but probably no more.
He said a year ago, mortgage rates were around 3%; now they range between 6.5-7%. That will create some adjustment in the real estate market, he suggested. For example, people who were shopping for homes in the $350,000 range may be shopping in the $240,000 range this year. But that follows an “extraordinary” real estate market in recent years.
Shelvin-Bingham expressed concerns about housing in North Lafayette, where she said some residents have never moved back after storms damaged their homes. That's an area where few people are seeking pricy homes.
“We’re already in a (housing) crisis,” she said. For example, Hurricane Delta left trees in homes, some of which remained unrepaired.
“Some folks suffer from flooding,” she said. The demand is for decent, affordable housing, weatherized and with working kitchens.
Because Lafayette remains “the big dog” in Acadiana, she said, people who need work need to live near where jobs, shopping and culture abound. That can be difficult in this housing market.
Other panel members saw promise in the focus and rollout of a revitalized downtown area in Lafayette’s business core. Mirian-Delcambre and her husband opened an ice cream shop downtown in the fall, and have found early success there. She said they have dealt in downtown real estate for up to 20 years, and see “waves of creativity” among those who move their businesses downtown.
She said also suggested that each downtown block “has its own personality” and, in the thoughtful scheme using property, can help create part of a vibrant and active mixed-use space where people live, work and spend money. In representing business owners and in using her own property downtown, she said, she seeks the right concept that can create more vibrancy.
Waymon and One Acadiana will become neighbors to Mirian-Delcambre’s downtown shop later this year, when One Acadiana moves into new quarters on Jefferson Street. He said the move is about more than wanting a new office; he said his organization is committed to urban revitalization. One Acadiana, which encourages regional economic growth, will also bring new potential neighbors downtown as they visit the One Acadiana office for routine business.
Wayman said One Acadiana efforts to build civic awareness and make the region more vibrant has been professed through a series of public presentations where people can understand why quality of life is important. He said it’s important for Acadiana people to understand why presenting a vibrant community life is important to keeping people in Acadiana.
He said the idea that young people would first move to a place for its local vibrancy, then worry later about finding a job, was a foreign one to him. But it frequently happens. Thus, it’s important to present a vibrant community here so that talented young people come here and don’t move away.
LEDA helped the downtown rebirth by moving the Opportunity Machine, LEDA’s business incubator, downtown, Waymon said. Mitchell said LEDA builds on those things that make Lafayette attractive -- culture, food, sports, festivals, affordability, higher education and location – to lure and keep new talent in Lafayette. She said LEDA may have more announcements about downtown soon.
Mitchell said LEDA is working on “talent attraction” marketing. “Our culture is a huge selling point for people across the country,’ she said. “People looking for great places to live.
“We have a college town; that aspect is huge for attracting talent,” she said. Lafayette’s knowledge-based economy is centered around the university – now touted for elite research – and a strong community college recently honored as the best in the state.
“There is a lot to sell and be positive about,” she said. “We need to do better job telling our story.”
Mathews said SLCC helps train people for careers that are in demand. They include nursing, phlebotomy, nursing assistants, paramedics and pharmacy techs – all part of healthcare, which is an economic powerhouse in Acadiana.
But he said the community college also tends to industry’s workforce needs by training people in transportation positions, fiber optics, welding and construction jobs, feeding needed employees to growing companies.
Berthelot said an analysis of the area revealed that while Lafayette Parish has some excellent parks, it is short on indoor facilities for youth sports, which has been driving a lot of visitor traffic and hotel stays.
“Youth sports is a very important piece of our economy,” he said. “A study shows we are weak on the indoor sports side” for such sports as volleyball. He said there are few facilities between Texas and Foley, Alabama to serve indoor sports.
He said a “game changer” for Lafayette would be another full-service hotel. He said among full-service hotels, only the Doubletree emerged operating from the pandemic. He said a hotel in the UL Lafayette plan would be a big boost for local stays.
He said Lafayette struggles to compete with cities that offer gambling because they have great hotels and convention spaces. Still, he said, the hotels last year had a robust year, crossing $100 million in receipts for the first time ever.
He expressed cautious optimism for 2023.