In 2019, husband and wife Christopher and Andrea Amos bought a Moss Street property with the plan of investing in Lafayette’s northside. On Saturday, the couple will open the city-parish's first food truck park on the oak-shaded land.
Parc de Oaks at 3302 Moss St. will open Saturday with a full day of food and celebrations, including face painting by Aveda students from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., music and yard games for patrons to enjoy.
An out-of-commission food truck made over in teal with a custom butterfly wings mural by local artist Lynsie Schley stands ready to greet visitors.
Food trucks will begin serving at 9 a.m., when a coffee vendor will kick things off, and six vendors will offer food service throughout the day. Some will be limited to lunchtime hours, while others will also serve dinner, Andrea Amos said.
The idea for a food truck park grew out of the couple’s travels to such cities as Austin, Texas, both Colorado Springs and Boulder, Colorado and Houston, where they saw how eagerly the communities embraced having an outdoor food court-style dining concept.
Having different types of cuisine in convenient reach for a family or group of friends craving different things to eat is appealing, they said.
Christopher Amos, the third generation owner of Amos Landscaping, was first introduced to the new park’s grounds while maintaining the property and was charmed by the oak trees. The previous owner later sold the property directly to the Amoses.
“I would cut the grass and I used to envision me buying it. It’s weird how it just fell in my lap one day — I couldn’t pass it up. I just started visualizing what I'm going to do here. I cut it for two years before I bought it,” Christopher Amos said.
The food truck park was named for the stately trees that provide a natural shade canopy for diners. Including both French and English words in the park’s name was inspired by the way older French speakers like Amos’ grandfather would weave between the languages in a single sentence, he said.
“The oak trees mean so much to us...Our original [Amos Landscaping] logo was an oak tree because [my grandfather] planted an oak tree in his backyard as an acorn and it grew to be almost as big as one of these. When we first met, we went on a date to New Orleans in City Park and fell in love with oak trees then. We love them so much that for our wedding ceremony we incorporated a small oak tree to both water together,” Christopher Amos said.
The couple said they have big plans for the food truck park’s continued development.
The Amoses said they envision a beer and wine garden-style bar with permanent bathrooms to complement the rotating food offerings. Christopher Amos, 32, said he’s passionate about improving access to fresh and healthy food in the area, with plans to host farmers markets and hopefully grow produce on the property in raised beds.
For now, hungry patrons can expect a rotating list of food trucks to station themselves at Parc de Oaks during lunch and dinner hours, roughly from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.
The park can currently host a maximum of eight food trucks at a time. Each week’s lineup of vendors will be advertised on the park’s Facebook and Instagram pages, they said.
Andrea Amos, 34, said they’ve had interest from 30 food trucks from around to state to date, and they’re seeking more full-time trucks to have a good foundation of vendors that can be rounded out with part-time sellers each week. Diversity of cuisine is a goal, they said.
Born and raised on the city's north side, Christopher Amos said he views their new venture as a chance to bring new opportunity to north Lafayette and build a fun community space for families to gather.
“There’s development in other places, which is fine, but it’s nice to feel that someone actually wants to invest in this area and this side of town. A lot of people come and stop just to say, ‘Thank you for doing something on this side of town. Thank you for thinking about us,’” Christopher Amos said.