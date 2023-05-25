The number of income-challenged households in Louisiana rose by 3% between during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving more than half of all households either in poverty or considered working poor, according to a new report from the United Ways of Louisiana.
The statewide ALICE report, which focuses on families below the federal poverty level and above it but without enough income to meet a basic survival budget, indicates over 900,000 households in the state had an income level below the threshold for ALICE, or asset-limited, income-constrained and employed. It made up 51% of all households, second in the U.S. behind only Mississippi.
Economic disruptions from the pandemic were more impactful for families, with the rising number of families below the ALICE threshold in the state grew from 879,488 in 2019 to 902,468 in 2021, outpacing the 2% growth in overall households over that same time span. Emergency savings also took a hit, with the number of families below the threshold with rainy day funds dropping form 37% in October 2019 to 29% in November 2021, the report indicated.
A key cause remains the lower pay rates of the most common occupations in Louisiana. The median hourly wage for a cashier, one of the most common occupations in the state, was $9.86, putting 61% of those in that field below the ALICE threshold, which calls for an wage of $13.38 for a single adult, $15.19 for a senior senior and $33.14 for two adults with two children.
Between 2019 and 2021, the average annual costs rose 11% for a single adult, 10% for a single senior and 11% for a family of four, the report indicated.
“If the cashier is only working one full-time job, This worker will be required to choose between basic necessities or incur debt in order to meet these needs,” said Sarah Berthelot, president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of United Ways. “Imagine the cashier with two young children that are needed child care. Imagine the challenges of facing the monthly expenses of maintaining child care on a cashier’s wage.”