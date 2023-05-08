The percentage of all homes sold in Acadiana that are outside of Lafayette Parish last month was the highest in over a year, data shows.
Of the 458 homes sold in the region last month, 200 of them, or 43.6, were outside the Lafayette Parish, where prices per square foot are often significantly cheaper. That figure has been rising in recent months, up from 28.7% in January 2022, as the average sale price of a home in Lafayette Parish has hovered just under $300,000, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
In April the average sale price of a home outside Lafayette Parish was $194,793 compared to $289,896 inside Lafayette Parish, data shows.
So far this year total sales of homes outside the parish are down 12.5% while sales are down 30.5% inside Lafayette Parish.
“The brunt of sales decline in April and so far this year has been felt in Lafayette Parish,” Bacque wrote.
Overall sales were flat in April as the market continues to readjust in an era of higher interest rates and extremely low inventory. Data points are more reflective of pre-pandemic numbers before interest rates dropped to historic lows.
The average home now sits on the market for two months or more, nearly double from a year ago but still lower than nearly months needed for the average sale to happen in 2019, data shows.
New listings, meanwhile, in Lafayette Parish remain 23.8% behind last year’s total, which would put more buyers competing for a smaller pool of properties and keep prices from falling. This year’s total is on pace to be the lowest yearly total since at least 2018.
The lack of new listings is a national trend as sellers have retreated from entering the market. New listings are down 23% in the U.S., the second-largest decline since the start of the pandemic and a figure that is outpacing the 17% decline in sales, according to Redfin, a technology-powered real estate brokerage.