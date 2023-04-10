The owners behind a failed plan to redevelop a former bank building at the Four Corners area of Lafayette into a convenience store and gas station are now headed to court.
Glomax LLC, whose efforts at gaining approval from the Lafayette Consolidated Government's City Planning Commission and the Lafayette City Council for the project failed, filed suit against both bodies in 15th Judicial District Court last month to overturn the decisions so it can build at the 1927 W. University Ave.
The case has been assigned to Judge Marilyn Castle. No hearing date has been set.
Glomax, which is registered to gas station and convenience store owner Muhammad A. Chaudry of DeRidder, alleges its denial for a preliminary plat approval to redevelop the property was “an abuse of discretion and/or an unreasonable use of police powers” and excessive use of powers granted to planning commissions under state law.
It also claimed that convenience stores with gas sales are allowed under the property’s current commercial zoning, CM-1.
“The denial occurred because there is strong public opposition to the building of a gas station at the property,” the suit alleges. “This is not a permissible reason for a planning commission to deny a preliminary plat approval under Louisiana law.”
Glomax bought the former Chase Bank building along with the adjoining lots at the corner of University Avenue and Jeanne Street from JP Morgan Chase Bank in September, land records show. But it had already been in discussion with planning department officials with LCG, who noted that a convenience store with gas sales is permitted under its current zoning.
It also alleged to have predevelopment meetings with LCG staff to discuss plans for the site before buying the property. It had “a reasonable expectation” that a gas station would be able to operate on the property.
Since the property consisted of five lots and need approval to combine them into one lot, Glomax needed the planning commission to sign off on it.
The commission voted on Dec. 19 to deny the matter as nearby residents voiced disapproval to the board, citing concerns over the future of the neighborhood and ability for future businesses to redevelop the area, environmental concerns and increased traffic. Those in attendance even cheered after the vote was taken.
Residents have also voiced opposition to other details of the site plan, which includes allowing access to the gas station from Duclos Street and putting the gas pumps on the rear of the property away from University Avenue.
An appeal to the city council during a Feb. 1 meeting met was also turned down. Councilman Andy Naquin, the suit alleges, noted the sole issue was whether the planning commission should have OK’d the measure and that “concerns about the use of the property were not an issue.”
Naquin, however, cited the size of the crowd in attendance for his vote to deny the measure. He described the issue as a “travesty” for the owner, the suit alleged.
Residents met with Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Planning Director Mary Sliman last week about the issue and noted how the LCG's comprehensive plan, PlanLafayette, needs to be consulted on this and similar conflicts.
Their neighborhood is an area that fell into neglect for years until residents began working to enhance the area. It was about two years ago when the old Less Pay Motel was demolished to make way for the Bottle Art Lofts.
“It’s not enough to check the zoning box and disregard impact on adjacent neighbors,” resident Gigi Sonnier said.