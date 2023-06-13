Popshelf, part of the Dollar General chain of discount stores that features mostly items at $5 or less, will open a store in Lafayette, documents show.
The store, which if it opens tomorrow would be only the second in Louisiana, will open in the former Ulta space at 609 Settlers Trace Blvd., according to a building permits filed with Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Popshelf stores offers include on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty, home cleaning supplies, arts and crafts and party planning items, store officials said. It currently has a store in Houma.
Dollar General, in its first quarter earnings report earlier this month, indicated it is cutting back slightly on the number of stores it plans to open this year after a tough quarter and its core customers cut back on non-essential spending on discretionary goods, reports indicate. It dropped the number of new stores planned this year from 1,050 down to 990.