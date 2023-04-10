The owner of Pour Restaurant and Bar will open a restaurant in the former Zoe’s Kitchen space in River Ranch this month.
Pour Holdings will convert the space into Ninety9 Bistro and Barat 201 Settlers Trace, Suite 2014, company owner Walter Hidalgo announced.
The location was granted a certificate of occupancy last month by Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The eatery will be a fast-casual concept that will be open for lunch and dinner and offer a range of small plates, creative salads and artisan-made sandwiches. It will also offer wine, craft beer and cocktails.
The name is a tribute to the year River Ranch was launched in 1999, Hidalgo said.
“We wanted to pay homage to the community where our restaurant is located,” he said. “We are excited to bring a new dining experience to River Ranch.”
Zoe’s Kitchen closed last fall along with other locations around the country after the company was acquired by Cava Restaurants. Many of the locations were rebranded as Cava Grill, including three in Baton Rouge, but the Lafayette location never reopened.