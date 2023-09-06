A development along Louisiana Avenue just south of Interstate 10 could include a Starbucks.
A item on the Lafayette City Council agenda that involves a conditional use permit for the 3100 block of Louisiana Avenue includes two businesses, one of which is a standalone Starbucks café with drive-thru.
The conditional use permit is for a Take 5 Oil Change, which would be just south of the Starbucks at the southeast corner of Ardoin Memorial Drive and Louisiana Avenue, records indicate.
Texas-based SCC Development is the developer.
Drive-thru coffee businesses have surged in recent months across the country, including the Scooter’s Coffee brand that will soon open on Congress Street. Starbucks is placing on emphasis on high-returning drive-thru locations, while several others, including Caribou Coffee and 7 Brew, are aggressively growing their brands.
If the measure gets approved, it would be the latest activity at the Louisiana Avenue exit. Plans remain for national convenience store chain QuikTrip to open just north of the exit.
Last year the Lafayette Economic Development Authority revealed its efforts on a project at the 27-acre site across from Target that could feature retail, office and a hotel.