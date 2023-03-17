Editor's note: In partnership with The Acadiana Advocate, the705 is recognizing its annual Top 20 Under 40 Acadiana Leadership Award honorees, presented by Advancial Federal Credit Union. Honorees will be recognized at a March 24 banquet. For tickets, visit bit.ly/Aca20under40.
Terrilyn Roberts is community education coordinator for The Woman's Foundation and is active with the Northside Community Health & Wellness Group.
Let's talk about your life growing up. Where are you from, and who were the biggest influences on your life?
I am from Lafayette and a graduate of Northside High School. I participated in numerous academic and athletic extracurricular activities throughout high school and was the manager and statistician for the wrestling team and a student trainer for the football team. I graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in kinesiology health promotion and wellness and became a two-time All-American collegiate powerlifter with the UL powerlifting team. One of the biggest influences of my life was my late and dear friend and mentor, Elmire Baptiste. She always told me ‘Don’t worry about what anyone thinks or says of you. Keep on being great and doing you. Don’t try to fit into the world. Make the world fit into you.’
You and 19 others are being recognized for your professional accomplishments. What’s one thing you have learned as a professional that you wish you knew when you were younger?
One thing I learned as a professional that I wish I knew when I was younger was when people show you who they are, believe them. True actions and feelings of the heart will always reveal themselves. Surround yourself with people who genuinely want to serve and make the community a better place.
You mentioned the adult diabetes prevention program as one of your greatest achievements. What's the story behind that?
Healthy Me is a year-long, holistic lifestyle change program with an aim of decreasing weight and preventing the development of Type 2 diabetes in adults. Participants can expect to lose 5-7% of their initial body weight through subtle lifestyle changes and having at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week. Bringing this program to Woman’s Foundation is one of my greatest achievements. Prior to Healthy Me, all our programs were for students only. This program addresses the obesity and diabetes rates in adults coincides with our Kids on the Geaux program, which is a pediatric healthy living program that addresses nutrition, behavioral and physical activity components of health.
What kind of work have you done with the Northside Community Health and Wellness Group?
The NCHWG has hosted and participated in several community health events. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we offered drive-thru testing events. We distributed personal protection equipment sets to adults and children. When vaccines became available, we offered them at our testing events. We attended health fairs to disseminate medically accurate information on the virus and how the community can protect themselves. After natural disasters and inclement weather, we distributed cleaning supplies, water, food, diapers, and wipes. We have food distribution events and conduct diabetes risks assessments to the recipients. Anyone who score high on the risk assessment, we recommend them to join the Healthy Me adult diabetes prevention program.
How do you manage your time well enough to do the volunteering you do along with a job and a family?
A prayer, a planner and exceptional time management. I thank God every morning for my health and strength, and I pray daily for continued health and strength to be able to make a positive impact on my community but primarily, be a great wife and mother for my family. I plan out every hour of my day and keep an organized schedule. If it is not written down in my planner, it is not happening. If I do not plan for it ahead of time, more than likely, it is not happening.
What keeps you here in Lafayette? How can Lafayette make itself more attractive to young professionals to want to stay here instead of moving away?
Family, culture, food and community keep me here. When you have all these positive components built into your life, it is hard to leave that behind and go to another place. Lafayette can make itself more attractive to young professionals by highlighting and promoting young people who are successful and choose to stay here. Lafayette can provide job security and offer jobs that attract young professionals in the industries that are expanding. Lafayette needs to find out what other states/cities are offering that make our young professionals leave and start getting competitive.