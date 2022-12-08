Nathanael Johnson has big dreams for his coffee roasting company and coffee shop locations in south Louisiana.
Johnson, 37, has been eyeing opportunities for expansion of his existing shops — primarily Rêve Coffee — and scooping up properties for future endeavors he's keeping mum on for now.
The Lafayette coffee roasting company, which started in 2013 as a humble operation on Pinhook Road, will celebrate 10 years in May.
"I would love to do a block party kind of thing," Johnson said. "That'd be a lot of fun, something like that with bands and giveaways and things like that."
That's the kind of thing Johnson did five years ago for the 10th anniversary of his first coffee shop operation, Café Mosaic in his hometown of Eunice.
Read more: Never heard of ghost kitchens? Boosted by pandemic, Lafayette's virtual restaurant scene expanding
In the 15 years since he took on that venture with just four employees, Johnson has created quite the coffee empire in south Louisiana. He's now roasting about 100,000 pounds of coffee per year and employing 60 people at his five coffee shops in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and Eunice. Rêve supplies coffee to restaurants and coffee houses across Louisiana and even to a few businesses in Tennessee, Mississippi, Texas and Florida.
Johnson and his business partner, Christopher Pickle, moved their roasting operation from Pinhook Road to 200A Jefferson St. about seven years ago. The coffee shop side of the operation quickly became a fixture for those who live and work downtown.
In addition to the Eunice and downtown Lafayette coffee shops, Johnson also has River Ranch and Baton Rouge locations of Rêve and a coffee shop called Campus Grounds at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Earlier this year, he purchased a warehouse on University Avenue that he's been using for storage as he plans for the company's growth.
Johnson is planning to nearly double the Lafayette locations of Rêve by taking over adjacent retail spaces at each shop.
A Pilates studio next door to the Rêve location at 1042 Camellia Blvd. in River Ranch recently moved out of that space. Johnson plans to close the River Ranch shop in early 2023 to do renovations to the existing location and the 1,000-square-foot space next door, which will primarily be used for additional seating.
"We plan on updating the menu and redoing the whole inside so it's all completely new," Johnson said.
Johnson purchased the building where his downtown shop is located at 200 Jefferson St. about four years ago. The hair salon that occupied the other half of the building recently moved out of the space, freeing it up to more possibilities for Rêve.
"We never wanted the tenant to leave," Johnson said. "But when they decided to leave, we kind of thought, 'OK, we're growing.' And we're realizing that we need space."
Johnson envisions the new 1,800-square-foot space serving as an office and lounge space for staff in addition to a training space for coffee tasting and latte art classes for baristas and the community. He's planning to take on that venture in the new year.
"I would love to be able to do event-oriented things where instead of a cooking class, you could go on a date or whatever to do some latte art or something like that," Johnson said. "That's kind of an idea for the future we have about utilizing the space that we thought would be fun and something different for downtown."
Johnson also plans to get the lab certified by the Specialty Coffee Association. His roasting operation is already certified through the association.
"It would really legitimize our facility," Johnson said. "We will basically train our staff through our school before they even enter into the shops, and we're hoping that creates new jobs by having a trainer full time."
One of Johnson's longer term ideas is to add a rooftop space to the downtown location of Rêve.
"We have some big dreams," Johnson said.
That seems fitting for a coffee brand that's namesake translation from French is "dream."