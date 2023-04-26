Raising Cane’s will increase its average hourly employee wage to $19.50 and offer other benefits to help with employee retention, one company official announced.
Co-CEO and COO AJ Kumaran told Yahoo Finance Live earlier this week the fast-growing chain will also give employees chances to make $2 more per hour within the first 12 months of employment, $1 more to work past 10 p.m. and $2 more per hour to train employees.
The company is investing $9 million into its workforce.
“Once you take care of people, the business will pay for itself,” Kumaran said.
Employee retention will “definitely improve” as a result, he said.
Raising Cane’s, which Kumaran said has “some of the best retention rates in the entire industry,” is planning 1,500 domestic and international locations that will employ 150,000. It plans to use existing workers to train and cover rent for up to six months for workers heading to a new restaurant in a new market.
It plans to open 100 locations this year with locations in Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago, Nashville and Times Square, Yahoo Finance reported.
The company also offers restaurant leaders who are first-time homebuyers $10,000 toward closing costs.