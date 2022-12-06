The number of homes sold in Lafayette Parish last month fell to the lowest monthly total since 2018 as the higher interest rates and rising prices have significantly slowed the market.
Only 231 homes sold in the parish in November was the lowest amount sold in that month since 2015, according to data from analyst Bill Bacque, of Market Scope Consulting. It’s the lowest amount sold in a month since February 2018.
Across Acadiana, the drop has been less severe. The region had 385 homes sold last month, the lowest since April 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Interest rates have slowed activity so much that the number of deals that either closed or were pending (236 in Lafayette Parish, 467 total deals) last month was nearly 40% lower than the 742 that were either closed or pending one year ago.
The average sale price, which spent three months earlier this year over $300,000, remained lower at just over $280,000 but has not gotten any lower in recent months.
The drop mirrors what is happening across the U.S. as the interest rate on a typical 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 7.32%, according to bankrate.com. The rate jumped 15 basis points over the last week but could stabilize in December, reports indicate.
In major U.S. markets, a record-high 2% of all homes were delisted each week for the past 12 weeks, according to national real estate firm Redfin. Sellers are either receiving no offers for the price they list the home for or, in some cases, no offers at all.
“Some sellers are having a hard time grasping that we’re not in a housing market frenzy anymore,” said Heather Kruayai, a Florida-based Redfin agent. “It’s tough for them to swallow that they missed the boat on getting a high price.”
The total number of homes sold in Acadiana now is nearly 13% behind last year’s pace, while in Lafayette Parish that total is 15% behind. Outside Lafayette Parish, sales are down 9%.
In Acadiana, the number is likely to continue to decline. The number of new listings last month dropped to the lowest levels since at least 2018.