Construction of the Superior Grill planned for Lafayette may finally begin.
The company behind the much-anticipated project got a building permit from Lafayette Consolidated Government to build at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road, the site of the old Randol’s Restaurant, after buying the property in late 2021.
Estimated cost of the project is $5 million, records show.
Illinois-based Knaur Incorporated, an architecture and interior design firm that designed Superior Grill’s Baton Rouge location and high-end restaurants across the country, is listed as the applicant.
The Facebook account associated with the restaurant had a short post early Friday: "Let's Geaux!!!!!! #SuperiorLafayette #WeComin."
Superior Grill bought the property for $3.5 million from Randol’s owner Frank Randol, who operated the destination restaurants for 50 years.
Superior Grill has two locations in Baton Rouge and others in New Orleans, Shreveport and Birmingham, Alabama.