Much like cities its size and age, Lafayette had several theaters scattered in areas across the city at one point.
But as residential development moved further out over time, nearly all of them have vanished.
Now the city has two — the Grand 14 and the Grand 16 — which recently announced they are going to be sold to Santikos Theaters of San Antonio. Last week Santikos closed on its purchase the Grand 14 site, according to land records, but a sale price was not disclosed.
Theaters were more prevalent in Lafayette as recently as the 1990s. Decades before then, one-screen theaters were peppered through downtown and in the city’s Black neighborhoods.
Thanks to websites devoted to old theaters, local archives and input from local residents, here are some of the old theaters in Lafayette and a little about each:
Carmike 10 (1997-2009): Built adjacent to the Acadiana Mall, it was a better alternative to the theater inside the mall but struggled once the Grand theaters opened. It’s now a furniture store.
Ambassador 10 (1996-2006): It was the predecessor to the Grand 14. Southern Theaters bought it and immediately converted it to its current format.
Acadiana Mall Cinemas: (1979-1999): It opened along with the mall and was housed near the food court. After Carmike 10 opened, this became a discount theater before eventually closing.
Northgate Cinema (1978-2005): Located next to the Northgate Mall, it opened with three screens but later expanded to eight and was rebranded as Northgate 8.
Westwood Theater (1970-2004): Located near the intersection of Congress Street and Bertrand Drive, it emphasized its luxurious features when it opened with Barbra Streisand in “Funny Girl.” An ad indicated those attending the first night would be “the luckiest people in the world.” It’s believed to have been demolished in 2009.
The Plaza at Johnston (1970-??): Located at the Grand Marche shopping center, it was billed as a luxury theater when it opened in 1970 with its first showing of “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.” It may have been converted to a Cinema Tavern before becoming a night club in 1995.
Showtown Drive-in (1973-mid 1980s): Located north of the city along U.S. 167 between Butcher Switch and Pont Des Mouton roads, it was one of the theaters owned by Matt Guidry.
Center Cinema (1966-1998): Located next to the Heymann Center, it had four screens. In 1970, it was padlocked for a showing of the film “The Minx,” a movie about how a businessman hires three prostitutes to take care of his clients at a hunting lodge. Members of civic and religious groups were subpoenaed and had to watch the film to determine if it was obscene. Most walked out on the film.
Twin Drive-In (1953-??): Located at the current Grand 16 site, it opened with Betty Hutton in “Somebody Loves Me” playing on both screens. It was had a 950-car capacity and a 200-seat enclosed area for walk-in patrons. Ads last appeared for it in 1977.
Nona Theatre (1948-1982): Located at 903 E. Simcoe St., it was also owned by Matt Guidry, who also owned the Northgate, Westwood and Showtown Drive-In theaters. Ronald Reagan once did a live performance in Lafayette along with Roddy McDowall in the 1950s. Its last showing was the British comedy “The Missionary.” It was demolished in 1995.
The Pat Theater (1948-1979): Located on Cameron Street at the Four Corners area, it opened to a packed house with the showing of “Beyond Glory” with Alan Ladd. It was opened by Matt Guidry’s brother, L.D. “Tu Tu” Guidry, who named the theatre for his oldest daughter, Pat Guidry Hebert.
Gil Theatre (1950s-1968): Located at the corner of St. Antoine and Cameron streets, it was listed for sale in 1968 and noted that it had 800 seats and 4,800 square feet. It showed the Sugar Ray Robinson-Randolph Turpin fight in 1951 and promoted it in an ad that noted it had ”accommodations for White patrons in balcony.”
Star Theatre (1950s-??): It was built at the corner of Washington and Olivier streets. First announced in 1952, it was owned by Joe Pentard and featured 4,600 square feet and 664 seats.
Hub Drive In (1950-late 1950s): Located a couple of miles west of Lafayette on U.S. 90, its opening advertisement featured Van Johnson and Judy Garland in “In The Good Old Summertime” with a Tex Avery cartoon, “The Slap Happy Lion.” By 1957, it was listed for sale.
Loit Theatre (1943-1952): Located at 509 Jefferson St., the name was an acronym: Lafayette’s Only Independent Theater. It was later converted to a Stein’s men’s clothing store.
The Booker T. Washington Theatre (??-1959): Located at the corner of Simcoe and 12th streets, its last ad appeared in 1959 when it advertised a music festival and a style show. It was owned and managed by Gilbert S. Romero. It later became the home of the Booker T lanes, which was noted for having automatic pin setters.
Lafayette Drive-In (1947-1955): It was Lafayette’s first drive-in theater and located 3 miles east of the city on U.S. 90. It opened with Preston Foster in “King of the Wild Horses.” It was operated by Louis J. Michot Jr., who operated it 1954 when he leased it to the owners of the Hub and Twin drive-ins.
McComb theater (1946-?): All that’s known is it was located at 1200 S. Walnut St. The street no longer exists but it believed to be near what is today’s Evangeline Thruway.
New Roxy theater: (1941-???) Believed to be at 532 Jefferson St., it was billed as modern theater before it opened. The first showing was Abbott and Costello’s ”One Night in the Tropics.” An ad appeared later thanking those who came and apologizing to those who couldn’t get in. Ads stopped appearing after the 1940s.
The (second) Jefferson Theater (1931-1976): The 1,000-seat theater opened with Constance Bennett in “Born to Love”. It closed with “Goodbye, Bruce Lee”. It was demolished for a parking lot across the street from Chase Bank tower.
Liberty Theatre (1920s-1950s): Located at the corner of St. John and Olivier streets, it was a theater for Black residents and had a significant fire in 1949. A 14,000-square-foot office building was built on the site in the early 1950s.
The (first) Jefferson Theatre/Azalea Theatre (1905-1950s): The first Jefferson Theater was renamed after extensive renovation. It was used for live performances in its early years but later showed movies. It was next to what was later the second Jefferson Theater
The Royal (1914-1949): Located at 409 Jefferson St., it first began running ads in 1914 to announce the showing of “Les Miserables.” It also advertised for vaudeville acts. It seated 325.