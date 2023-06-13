So what happens when the deciding game of a baseball championship series gets rained out and coming back the next day is out of the question?
You have a game of tug-of-war.
It might be the most memorable footnote to the two-year stay of the Lafayette Drillers, the last affiliated minor league baseball team in Lafayette. It had the highest of highs and lowest of lows in its two-year stay, 1975 and 1976, before it left town.
The high? In their debut season, the Drillers were named co-champs of the Double-A level Texas League when the deciding game of a best-of-five series got rained out and pushing the game back a day was not an option. Commissioner Bobby Bragan, sensing that both teams had players who were being summoned to their parent teams in the majors as soon as possible, decided to give both teams the title.
Bragan posed for a photo in the next day’s newspaper with managers of both teams in the middle of Lafayette’s Clark Field. No one in the photo smiled for the camera.
“This is a very, very difficult decision,” Bragan said afterward.
Back to the tale of the tug-of-war battle. Did it actually happen? No accounts from the next day noted it. Maybe it was a nonissue for reporters there since the commissioner awarded both teams the title, still the only time since 1900 that the 125-year-old Texas League crowned two champions instead of one.
It did happen, according to John Steigerwald, who did the radio for the Drillers that season.
“He (Bragan) was a bit of a wild man,” recalled Steigerwald, who now hosts his own show in Pittsburgh. “There were several days of terrible rain, and the field was unplayable and uncoverable. So he had a tug-of-war, and Lafayette won.”
That season the Drillers, an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, had a solid roster and finished 72-57. It featured a 19-year-old Jack Clark, who hit .303 with 23 homers and 77 RBI in his lone season in Lafayette. He suited up for the Giants four days after that rainout and finished his 18-year career with 340 home runs.
Seven others on the roster at some point earned spots on a major league roster.
The team had arrived to Lafayette after leaving Amarillo, Texas, and rebranded as the Drillers. In south Louisiana players were happy to “be somewhere where the wind doesn’t blow you away” manager Denny Summers said before the season began.
Nevermind that Clark Field had a right-field fence only 285 feet away from home plate. “I’ll tell my pitchers during spring training and they’ll do the worrying,” Summers joked.
By 1976, the team had a new general manager and field manager. It ended up last in the division, 58-76, amid speculation that it would leave Lafayette for, among other locales, Baton Rouge due to poor attendance and lack of preseason sales, reports indicated.
The team was sold to the Texas Rangers, who moved the team to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The team, now the Tulsa Drillers, remains today as the franchise moved from one oil-dominated city to another.
Affiliated minor league baseball never returned to Lafayette. Clark Field was later converted to a football-only facility, almost erasing any signs of minor league baseball was in Lafayette.
But somewhere out there are 35 or so rings from that one memorable summer. Steigerwald also got one. Does he still have it?
“No, unfortunately,” he said.