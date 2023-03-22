The charitable foundation for Republic Services will award one of its 2023 National Neighborhood Promise grants to Lafayette Habitat for Humanity that will support the local chapter of 100 Black Men.
The Republic Services Charitable Foundation announced the 12 organizations across the country to receive a combined $2.5 million in funding as part of its National Neighborhood Promise Program, which aims to revitalize communities and the quality of life of residents through volunteer projects, monetary donations and in-kind services, the organization announced.
Lafayette's 100 Black Men provides mentoring and education for area youth. Republic Services volunteers will conduct a large-scale community clean up and provide landscaping and interior and exterior painting, company officials said.
The foundation helps strengthen communities where Republic Services customers and employees live and work through volunteerism, monetary donations and in-kind services.
Through its subsidiaries, Repubic specializes in recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services.