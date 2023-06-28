Even with inflated prices compared to a year ago, restaurants in Lafayette Parish had their best month for total retails sales in April.
Sales totaled just under $48 million, the highest on record dating back to 2010 and an 18% increase from sales a year ago, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
It eclipsed the 4.9% inflation rate that month as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The sales topped December’s inflation-aided $46 million in sales when the U.S. inflation rate was at 6.5%, reports show.
The U.S. inflation rate has continued to cool, dropping to 4.1% last month. The Federal Reserve last week declined to raise interest rates for 11th time in 15 months, noted LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell.
“This offers a reprise for consumers across the nation this summer,” she said. “With that being said, interest rates are expected to increase another percentage point before the end of the year, so I encourage local consumers to be thoughtful when making purchases, choosing to shop local when possible and monitoring credit card debt.”
Sales remain 8.6% ahead of last year’s pace, which was also the highest on record and an 8% jump from 2021.
Yet several restaurants of late have closed in the parish — including recent announcements of longtime eateries Cafe Vermilionville and BJ's Pizza House — indicating that the industry is likely facing other challenges, such as staffing and higher costs of supplies.
Overall, total sales parishwide grew only 1.35% from a year ago, indicating buyers pulled back a bit in April amid higher prices. Sales in the city of Lafayette were marginally better but still under the inflation rate for April at 2.19%.
Among other municipalities, only the city of Scott had a big bump in total sales, reaching 14.7%, to total just under $30 million. Others posted slight gains or losses except for Carencro, which had a 11.3% drop in sales.
Other data points from the city of Lafayette from April include:
- Total apparel sales were down 12%. Women’s apparel sales were down 22%.
- Sales at service stations, which include gasoline and oil lube sales, were up 23%.
- Furniture sales were down 22% and are on pace to have its worst year since before the pandemic.
- Building and construction sales were up 44.7% from a year ago. Yearly sales are 18% ahead of last year’s record-setting pace.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.