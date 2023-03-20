SafeSource Direct and Aquaspersions will be among employers looking for workers during an upcoming online job fair.
Several Louisiana-based companies are looking to fill 79 openings and will participate in the event scheduled for 4-7 p.m. March 29 and hosted by the Louisiana Economic Development’s FastStart Recruitment.
Among the positions open include electricians, heavy equipment mechanics, material handlers and more. Companies are also hiring in areas of construction, maintenance, production, quality assurance and warehousing.
Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies and find opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.
To register, visit the Brazen registration page. For more, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225.342.1575.