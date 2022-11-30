Broussard-based SafeSource Direct has entered into an agreement with a British company that makes chemicals used in manufacturing personal protective equipment.
Aquaspersions, whose products offer elasticity for disposable gloves, will establish operations near SafeSource’s campus in the Spanish Trail industrial park in St. Martin Parish by August, officials announced Wednesday. It will be the company’s first venture into the United States and is expected to create 25 jobs.
SafeSource Direct, which now employs 850, manufactures, warehouses and distributes PPE for medical and other industries throughout the nation. Initially, it planned to employ 1,200; it now is projected to employ 2,200.
The 25 positions associated with Aquaspersions will include 10-15 factory jobs, clerical workers and a handful of scientists picked from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“We’re going to be No. 1 in the glove industry with SafeSource,” Aquaspersions CEO Alan Bewsher said. “We’re going to supply all of the glove industry from Broussard. We’re going to make jobs, well-paid jobs, secure jobs. “We definitely will be paying manufacturing-type wages — certainly more than Amazon.”
The deal allows SafeSource to become vertically integrated, SafeSource CEO Justin Hollingsworth said. It can create everything in-house while certifying quality control and making it less reliant on a supply chain that has been marred by issues since the pandemic.
“PPE is 100% brought in from overseas at this point,” Hollingsworth said, “What we’re trying to do here with our partners is prove to the world that it can be done here. We’re dedicated to onshoring PPE. That’s the ultimate goal — creating our own self-sustaining ecosystem.”
The UK company chose Broussard because it already had a manufacturing plant to utilize its chemicals and the low cost of living and building in the areas, Bewsher said. Help from the local government also inspired them to bring their company here.
Started in 1974 in England and later opening operations in Malaysia, Aquaspersions produces chemicals used in the medical field, film media, glass fibers, ABS production and products for a variety of other industries.
“The welcome we got here, we need lots of support,” he said. “If you were coming to Manchester to build a factory, you need that local support. We need local support from the community.”
Broussard was not the first location they looked at, he said. In April, company officials ventured to Virginia and Maryland, but the high cost of living in Maryland and the ruralness of Virginia eventually led them to south Louisiana.
“The cost of living is OK (in Broussard), and the cost of building a factory is reasonable,” he said. “It made sense for us. If we were in Maryland and had workers coming from Washington D.C., you can imagine the cost base.”
It’s the latest move by SafeSource, a fast-growing manufacturer hatched by Ochsner Health and Alabama-based Trax Development nearly two years ago. It recently gained FDA approval for its nitrile gloves and announced a deal with a Texas company to supply it with gloves.
The approval means an increase in sales from medical centers throughout the nation. Once all lines are up and running, the company hopes to produce over 2 billion gloves per year.
“It’s about creating our own PPE ecosystem here in Acadiana,” Hollingworth said. “(And) being able to compete with PPE domestically. Suppliers like Aquaspersions can help us be sustainable.”