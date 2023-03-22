Broussard-based PPE manufacturer SafeSource Direct has unveiled its latest product, a nitrile exam glove that is designed for maximum feel and sensitivity.
The company announced the 3.5-millimeter thick chemo-rated glove that got FDA clearance and offers superior tactile feeling at a price point that meets the needs of busy medical professionals who go through a large amount of gloves in one day.
"These gloves have FDA clearance and are comfortable, durable and don't break, which is what our clinicians need," said Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, system medical director of hospital quality for Ochsner Health. "Because they come from SafeSource Direct, we know these gloves are ethically sourced and locally manufactured."
SafeSource Direct, in partnership with Ochsner Health, can make 108,000 gloves per hour and also produces federally approved chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves, Level 1 and 3 surgical ear loop and surgical tie masks and standard three-ply procedure masks. It also makes shoe covers and will soon begin making N95 respirators, hair bouffant convers, isolation gowns and other items.
The company, housed at plants at the Spanish Trail Industrial Park in St. Martin Parish and the former Weatherford International facility in Broussard, employs 850 but project that total to eventually top 2,000.