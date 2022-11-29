Broussard-based PPE manufacturer SafeSource Direct agreed to a deal with the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company for production of chemo-related nitrile gloves.
The Texas-based company announced the deal as a method to get American-made medical exam gloves. It serves more than 60% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers.
The announcement came just after SafeSource Direct gained federal approval for its nitrile gloves to be used in health care, opening the door for it to become one of the largest of its kind in the country.
With that approval, officials now estimate the company — initially estimated to reach 1,221 employees — could employ as many as 2,200. Between its two plants, the company is capable of making 108,000 gloves per hour.
“The health care supply chain is global, extremely complex and remains an open invitation for unexpected disruptions,” Vizient executive vice president Simrit Sandhu said. “Vizient is committed to supporting efforts that help ensure our members are insulated against supply chain disruptions like those that occurred with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services along with a contract portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume.