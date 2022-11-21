Broussard-based PPE manufacturer SafeSource Direct received federal approval for its nitrile gloves to be used in health care, opening the door for it to become one of the largest of its kind in the country.
Company officials noted the decision came after extensive testing and allows health care agencies to purchase supplies from a U.S.-based company instead of from foreign manufacturers. Job estimate could also surpass the initial projection of 1,221. Now the company hopes to reach 2,200 employees.
"This marks a tremendous step toward U.S. supply resilience as health care providers look to mitigate risks in sourcing critical supplies," CEO Justin Hollingsworth said. "While COVID-era shortages and substandard products may seem like things of the past, the risk that our nation's health care providers find themselves in a similar situation remains very real.
"That's why we're offering a solution that sidesteps the supply interruptions and lack of quality control that come with dependence on foreign manufacturers."
The company, which currently employs 850 its plants at the Spanish Trail Industrial Park in St. Martin Parish and the former Weatherford International facility, rolled its first glove off the line at the Spanish Trail building in January and is now running multiple production lines capable of making 108,000 gloves an hour.
It hopes to have a dozen lines operational by January 2024 that can produce over 2 billion gloves a year with additional manufacturing capacity available on site, company officials said.
SafeSource Direct also produces Level 1 and 3 surgical ear loop and surgical tie masks and standard three-ply Level 1 and 3 procedure masks, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in May. It also makes shoe covers and will soon be making N95 respirators, bouffant head covers and isolation gowns.
It also plans to become completely vertically integrated by sourcing raw materials in a nearby facility in Louisiana.
"One hundred percent American-owned, American-operated and on American soil,” Hollingsworth said. “We're uniquely positioned to help solve America's PPE supply challenges."
SafeSource Direct has emerged as one of the few PPE manufacturers left standing after the pandemic after others tried and were unsuccessful. Elected officials challenged U.S.-based manufacturers to enter the field during the coronavirus pandemic when supplies ran thin from overseas-based companies.
In Louisiana, Ochsner joined forces with an Alabama developer on the project, creating what they said is the only PPE manufacturer that is U.S. provider-owned with U.S. provider-owned quality control.
"Since COVID, we've seen the spread of additional dangerous infectious diseases, inflation, and numerous global conflicts,” said Regine Villain, Ochsner’s system vice president of supply chain network and chief supply chain officer. “These types of situations will continue to emerge and disrupt supply. That's why we decided to take matters into our own hands with an onshore company that can meet our nation's PPE supply needs."