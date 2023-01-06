Broussard-based PPE manufacturer SafeSource Direct announced it delivered 1.5 million shoe covers to the Indian Health Service, part of the Department of Health and Human Services that provides health services to American Indians and Alaska Natives.
SafeSource Direct provided the shoe covers for MedPlus Supply, which is the the PPE vendor for JTM Enterprises, a leading American Indian-owned prime contractor for IHS.
SafeSource Direct delivered 1.25 million shoe covers first, which represented over 80% of the order when only 50% was required, company officials said. It delivered the remainder of the order a month ahead of schedule.
"We're proud to showcase our production capabilities through the early fulfillment of American-made PPE for IHS," said Justin Hollingsworth, CEO, SafeSource Direct. "We launched less than two years ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a solution to supply chain shortages. Now we're producing thousands upon thousands of gloves, masks, and other PPE every day."
The company produces federally approved chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves, Level 1 and 3 surgical ear loop and surgical tie masks and standard three-ply procedure masks. It will soon be making cup respirators, fishtail respirators, hair bouffant head covers and isolation gowns.
The company, which currently employs 850 its plants at the Spanish Trail Industrial Park in St. Martin Parish and the former Weatherford International facility, employ 850 but project that total to eventually top 2,000.