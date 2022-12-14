Total retail sales in Lafayette Parish were slightly down in October once figures were adjusted for inflation but bounced back a bit from the previous month.
Sales grew 7.28% in the parish compared to October 2021, a figure that nearly matched the 7.7% inflation rate for the month as reported by the Consumer Price Index. Data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority showed total sales had better results in three municipalities that posted sales hikes of about 20%.
The good news is that the rate has continued to drop, falling to 7.1% in November.
“Inflation in October and November was lower than expected and is down from the peak in June, which is welcomed news after a year of steadily rising costs and contributed to an earlier than normal holiday shopping bump,” LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “Economists estimate it could be another 18 months for inflation to fall. As customers wait for that relief, we continue to encourage prudent shopping with local retailers to maximize the impact in our community.”
Total sales in the parish reached $696.6 million in October, the highest total since June’s total topped $722 million and putting the 2022 total so far at 7% ahead of 2021’s pace. In the city of Lafayette, sales reached $462.7 million in October, which was up 5.1% from the total a year ago, putting the city’s total so far in 2022 up 5.7% from a year ago.
Sales in Duson, Youngsville and Broussard outpaced inflation with Duson up 26%, Youngsville 20.8% and Broussard 18%. Sales in Broussard in 2022 continue to show the largest growth with totals 20.6% ahead of 2021’s pace. In Duson, sales are up 18%, and Youngsville is up 13.8%.
October sales in Scott were up 8%, while Carencro sales were down 9.6%.
Other data points from the city of Lafayette:
- Grocery store sales were down 5.5%. Not adjusted for inflation, it’s the biggest drop in sales in about two years.
- Restaurant sales growth inched up 3% but remain 8% ahead of last year’s pace.
- Total apparel sales were down 2% again heading into the holiday shopping season.
- Sales at service stations jumped again, this time 43%, and remain 34% ahead of 2021’s pace.
- Building construction sales were up 21% compared to a year ago and remain 41% ahead of 2021’s pace.
- Total furniture sales, which were down 17% in September, fell further at 22% in October.
- With no hurricanes hitting Louisiana this fall, hotel and motel sales dropped over 30% in October after falling 50% in September but remain down only 2% from a year ago.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.