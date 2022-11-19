Total retail sales in Lafayette Parish were down in September once figures were adjusted for inflation, indicating a reluctance from buyers to spend amid higher prices.
Sales only bumped up 4% in the parish compared to September 2021, a figure that was swallowed by the federal 8.2% inflation rate for the month. Data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority showed total sales had similar results in each municipality except Broussard, which topped the inflation rate and grew significantly.
The good news is that the rate has since dropped, falling to 7.7% in October, according to data from the Consumer Price Index.
“Nationally, the Consumer Price Index rose more than expected in September, a frustrating and disappointing trend for consumers and economic leaders alike,” LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “As steeper prices for goods and services may impact holiday spending and travel decisions in the coming weeks, not only will shopping with locally support area retailers and service providers, but it is also a way to ensure timely delivery, hands-on customer service and unique gifts.”
Total sales in the parish reached $688 million in September, a pace only 7% ahead of last year’s pandemic-fueled spending year. In the city of Lafayette, sales reached $452 million in September, which was less than 1% from totals from a year ago.
In Broussard, sales continue to outpace inflation after September’s total topped $73 million, up 25% boost from a year ago and 53% from two years ago. For the year sales in the city is 21% ahead of last year’s pace.
Others showed moderate growth: Youngsville and Duson were each up 10% from last year’s totals, and sales in Scott were up 6.4%. Carencro sales were down 15%.
Other data points from the city of Lafayette:
- Grocery store sales were down just under 1%. It’s the first drop in sales since June and only the second month to have a drop in sales this year.
- Restaurant sales growth slowed to 3% but remain 8% ahead of last year’s pace.
- So far this year apparel sales are down just under 2%. Children’s apparel sales, however, are down 16%.
- Total furniture sales dropped 17% in September. Sales remain 8% ahead of last year.
- With no hurricanes hitting Louisiana, hotel and motel sales dropped over 50% from a year ago.
- Sales at flower shops, which had their best year by far in 2021, were up 6.5% compared to a year ago.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.