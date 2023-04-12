SchoolMint is set to move into its new location May 1 and is already considering expanding into an adjacent building.
CEO Bryan MacDonald said the company’s 70-75 employees will move into their 15,000-square-foot space at 319 N. ACA.schoolminthq.041223 Monroe St. Final inspections are scheduled in mid-April, and the moving in process will begin afterward to prep for the opening day.
The building, which was once a lumber warehouse and is currently owned by the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, was designed to retain its original identity and will feature polished concrete floors, MacDonald said. It will also have a mezzanine level that will serve as the game room area as well as a theater that will be made available to the public.
Its puts the educational tech company, which has been in temporary locations since it announced its move from Silicon Valley to Lafayette in 2020, in a permanent location for the first time.
The company is also exploring an expansion into a 9,000-square-foot building next door in an adjoining building, MacDonald said. It has a right of first refusal on the space, which would need a significant upgrade before the company would be able utilize it.
The company has also closed its New Orleans offices on Jan. 31 and could be locating 20-25 employees in Lafayette, MacDonald said.
Speaking at the Acadiana Commercial Outlook hosted by the Realtors Commercial Alliance of Acadiana last week, MacDonald said the company continues to grow after announcing their arrival three years ago from Silicon Valley.
SchoolMint, which provides strategic enrollment management solutions, now has 12 million students from over 16,000 schools on its platform. Some of the largest school districts in the country are customers, he said.
“The pro-business mindset (here) is so refreshing,” MacDonald said. “We don’t hear 100 reasons not to do something. We hear a lot of really creative ideas about how to do it, which speaks volumes to us. We’ve brought people from all over the country to Lafayette, and they love it.”