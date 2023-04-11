The city of Scott was recognized as a Louisiana Development Ready Community, the 55th community to receive state certification of local investment readiness since the program began in 2008, Louisiana Economic Development officials announced.
The LED program helps municipalities become more competitive for new investment and jobs by guiding selected communities to create and implement a strategic economic development plan. By following its plan for multiple years, participants leverage local assets and address unique challenges to empower business growth in their communities.
“This program can make a big difference in small towns like Scott by demonstrating to potential investors their willingness and ability to provide the necessary support for new and expanding businesses to succeed,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “We look forward to seeing the growth and opportunity that will come to Scott and the Acadiana Region for years to come.”
As part of the certification process, Scott leaders invited input from the residents through surveys and public meetings and used that input to set goals, identify resources and implement strategies to improve the community’s economic development efforts.
“The opportunities to continue our growth, improve our infrastructure and create additional job opportunities while continuing to invest in our people is enhanced by this designation,” Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said. “The partnership between LED, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the City of Scott allows us to maximize our assets and create a more vibrant, attractive community through our strengths.”
The city of Lafayette and Lafayette Parish recently gained certification in the program. Other municipalities include Broussard, Crowley, Eunice, St. Martinville and New Iberia.