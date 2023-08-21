Scratch Farm Kitchen, the popular downtown eatery that opened in 2019, has closed and will open soon at a new location along Johnston Street.
The restaurant, started by local chefs/farmers Jamie Harson and Kelsey Leger, will move to 2918 Johnston St. across from Moncus Park in the former Urbano’s Taqueria space in the Winnwood Shopping Center. It operated as a food truck before it opened at 406 Garfield St.
Harson’s brother, local real estate agent Jeremy Harson, made the announcement over the weekend on social media. It’s a move back to where they two began as a food truck at Moncus Park.
The restaurant could open this week, he said.
“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s certainly been a journey,” he wrote. “I was fortunate enough to help my sister relocate her restaurant to a more central and convenient part of town.”
The two outgrew the 1,500-square-foot space at Garfield Street, said building owner Ravi Daggula. The restaurant at times serves 150-200 people for lunch. It last opened for business at the space Aug. 12.
“Other people are interested (in the space),” he said. “Hopefully in a month or so we should be able to rent it.”