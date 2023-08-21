ACA.festivalinternational.011.42919

Becca Begnaud enjoys curry from the Scratch Farm Kitchen food truck as Festival International de Louisiane continues in downtown Lafayette on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

 Robin May Photography

Scratch Farm Kitchen, the popular downtown eatery that opened in 2019, has closed and will open soon at a new location along Johnston Street.

The restaurant, started by local chefs/farmers Jamie Harson and Kelsey Leger, will move to 2918 Johnston St. across from Moncus Park in the former Urbano’s Taqueria space in the Winnwood Shopping Center. It operated as a food truck before it opened at 406 Garfield St.

Harson’s brother, local real estate agent Jeremy Harson, made the announcement over the weekend on social media. It’s a move back to where they two began as a food truck at Moncus Park.

The restaurant could open this week, he said. 

“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s certainly been a journey,” he wrote. “I was fortunate enough to help my sister relocate her restaurant to a more central and convenient part of town.”

The two outgrew the 1,500-square-foot space at Garfield Street, said building owner Ravi Daggula. The restaurant at times serves 150-200 people for lunch. It last opened for business at the space Aug. 12.

“Other people are interested (in the space),” he said. “Hopefully in a month or so we should be able to rent it.”

