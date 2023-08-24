A second medical marijuana pharmacy in Acadiana will open in New Iberia.
The Apothecary Shoppe will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning at its location at 1700 Center St., pharmacist and co-founder Eric Vidrine said.
Vidrine, who landed the only license to operate a medical marijuana pharmacy in the Lafayette region five years ago, opened his first pharmacy at 620 Guilbeau Road, Suite A, in 2019.
State law allows the 10 existing pharmacies to open a new location only after hitting 3,500 active patients, then another location after hitting another 3,500, reports indicate.
Vidrine is also planning to move his Lafayette location in a development under construction at 2114 Ambassador Caffery Parkway next to the former Winn-Dixie Marketplace.
Local developer Phil Devey, who is under contract to buy the property, sought a variance from the Board of Zoning Adjustments with Lafayette Consolidated Government to forego parking requirements on the property.