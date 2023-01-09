The Leadership Institute of Acadiana has announced the 34 participants for this year’s Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI.
Participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic, and non-profit sectors. Mary Farmer Kaiser (Class XXXIV) and Corey McCoy (Class XXXV) will serve as co-chairs for the class.
Members of the 2023 class include:
- Blake C. Adams, Darnall Sikes Wealth Partners
- Badar Al-Hamdani, Biacreates Production
- Allison Billeaud, Tides Medical
- Kabrina S. Bland, Beacon Community Connections
- Brent P. Broussard, The Broussard Enterprise Group
- Brandi Ortiz Comeaux, Sans Paquet
- Aleisha Johnson Cook, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
- Clare Cook, Basin Arts
- Natasha K. Curley, Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana
- Cheryl Devall, KRVS
- Karen C. Dugas, Above The Limit
- Taylor Farris, Voitier Group
- Bess Derby Foret, Lafayette Consolidated Government
- Nicole Ryane Johnson, CPR 2 Geaux
- Nicole S. Jones, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- Alee Khambounleuang, LHC Group
- Stephanie Larriviere Kizziar, Vitalant
- Kate Bailey Labue, Oliva Gibbs
- Ivan Ledet, Jubilee Nation Christian Ministries
- Jessica Leger, UL-Lafayette
- Christy McDonald Lenahan, UL-Lafayette
- Kimberly Little McCaffrey, A Little Veterinary Relief
- Peyton Rose Michelle, Louisiana Trans Advocates
- Shyra L. Moran, Progressive Insurance
- Benjamin Eugene Powers, Developing Lafayette
- Eli Ramirez, Cornerstone Financial Group
- Ross Roubion, Kean Miller
- Diogo Pitta Ferraz Tavares, Northwestern Mutual
- Kade Turner, CASA of SoLA
- Shatamia Webb, Baby Catcher Birth Center
- Charliese Elisah West, LCG
- Diamond Williams, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity
- Michael Zeek, The Acadiana Sympony and Conservatory of Music
- Monica Moody Zuschlag, Junior League of Lafayette
“Class XXXVI is full of leaders who each have a story to tell,” LIA director Katrena King said. “While the greater Lafayette area continues to grow, lifting a new generation of leaders will help refine our community into the most impactful version of itself. In 2023, these class members will learn more about themselves, one another and the coming challenges and successes for our area.”
Established in 1987, Leadership Lafayette prepares a diverse group of professionals for leadership in the community and lays the groundwork for a well-rounded understanding of the community, sparks community involvement and exposes participants to community leaders, new opportunities and leadership skills.
The 11-month program begins with a two-day retreat in February. Classes are an entire day once a month for discussion with community and business leaders, trips throughout the community, and engaging exercises pertinent to the program topics.